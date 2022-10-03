Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.19. 304,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

