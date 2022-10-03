Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,284 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,779. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

