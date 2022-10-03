Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,140. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.