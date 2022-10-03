Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,792 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 56,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KSM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.91. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

