Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,995. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

