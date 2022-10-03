Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.82 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,188. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

