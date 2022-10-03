Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,806,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 223,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

