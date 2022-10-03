AC Milan Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $73.50 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00019295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s launch date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

