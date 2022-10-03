ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of TSE ABCT opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. ABC Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$508.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. ABC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.72%.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

