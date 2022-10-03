AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 914,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

NYSE ABBV traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.32. 7,400,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,251. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

