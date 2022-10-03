Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 176,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 135,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.4% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $99.16. 71,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

