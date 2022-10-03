Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,256,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $458,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

ABT stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

