888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 195

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EIHDF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Monday.
888 Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EIHDF remained flat at $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 888 has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
