7,339 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $42.35 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

