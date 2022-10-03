61,240 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. 52,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.