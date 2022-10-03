5,883 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. Booking comprises about 1.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,679.11. 14,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,911.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,022.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,641.87 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.