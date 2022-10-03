3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,846. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

