3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MMM traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.81. 47,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.