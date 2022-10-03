26,154 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 4.6 %

CE traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.52. 16,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

