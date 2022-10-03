2,123 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $187.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

