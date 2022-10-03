17,944 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Momentum Advisors LLC

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.