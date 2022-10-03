13,690 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twitter Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 122,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

