Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $419.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $55.10.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 87.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.