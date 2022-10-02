ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 2.8% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $197,225.74 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

