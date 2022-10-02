Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Zoetis stock opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. Zoetis has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

