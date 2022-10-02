Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,638.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 103.4% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NYSE ZTS opened at $148.29 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

