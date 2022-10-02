Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

ZIN opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.55).

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.