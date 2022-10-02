Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Zinc Media Group Price Performance
ZIN opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.55).
Zinc Media Group Company Profile
