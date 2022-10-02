ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $139,709.02 and $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00066014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007865 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

