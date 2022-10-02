Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE YEXT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

