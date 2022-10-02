YDragon (YDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,670.00

YDragon (YDR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One YDragon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. YDragon has a market capitalization of $48,263.00 and approximately $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YDragon has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YDragon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YDragon Coin Profile

YDragon launched on August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YDragon is ydragon.io.

YDragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YDragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YDragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YDragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YDragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YDragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.