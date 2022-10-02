YAM V1 Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. YAM V1 has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1 was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 46,536,750 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

