XYO Reaches Market Cap of $88.57 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. XYO has a market cap of $88.57 million and $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

