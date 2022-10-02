xWIN Finance (XWIN) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003101 BTC on major exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $37.13 million and approximately $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a coin. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

