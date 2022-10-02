XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $58.93 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

