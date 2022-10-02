XRP 1-Day Volume Hits $4.57 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. XRP has a market cap of $45.99 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,286,233 coins and its circulating supply is 49,900,666,456 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “What is XRP?XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger and positions itself as a “fast and green” digital asset that was built “to be the most practical cryptocurrency for applications across the financial services space.” It offers fast transaction settlements, can handle thousands of transactions per second, and relies on hundreds of validators on its network.The cryptocurrency aims to complement traditional payment methods, and allows regulated entities to follow strict money transmission laws. While more open blockchains like that of Bitcoin (BTC) allow anyone to contribute to the network and validate transactions, the XRP Ledger relies on approved validators.All 100 billion XRP were distributed when the cryptocurrency was created, with some of the tokens going to its creators, and other being sent out through gifts and giveaways. A large percentage of XRP’s supply is held in escrow.Who created XRP?Several individuals were involved in creating the technology behind XRP and the businesses that helped it grow to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.Mt. Gox founder Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen are often credited for creating XRP. These three individuals have notable careers and were also the co-founders of OpenCoin, a fintech firm that rebranded to Ripple.Other notable individuals involved included Stefan Thomas, a Bitcoin Core contributor and former Ripple CTO, David Schwarz, co-author of the Ripple white paper, along with Arthur Britto.Ripple is one of the largest XRP Ledger players and is directly associated with the cryptocurrency. It plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem.What is Ripple’s relation to XRP?Ripple is a for-profit company founded in 2012 under the name OpenCoin. OpenCoin rebranded to Ripple Labs in 2013, before settling on Ripple in 2015. The company’s involvement with XRP is “focused on building technology to help unleash new utility for XRP and global payments.”Ripple promotes and uses the XRP token through its RippleNet product, which the company says offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and makes moving money “faster, cheaper and more reliable.”RippleNet uses XRP to source liquidity for cross-border transactions. Its use eliminates the need to pre-fund accounts and is used by financial giants, including Santander, Bank of America, SBI Remit, Banco Rendimento, and others.Where can you buy XRP?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on most top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfinex, Binance, and FTX. You can find out where to buy XRP on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

