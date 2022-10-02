Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00273791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00140957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00727928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00601242 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

