WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $11.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Stock Down 1.3 %

WW stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

