Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.94 Million

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped LUNA Token has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped LUNA Token

Wrapped LUNA Token’s launch date was December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official website is www.terra.money/#1.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

