Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

SCHA opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

