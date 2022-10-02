Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,881 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.01 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

