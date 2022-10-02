Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,881 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.01 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.