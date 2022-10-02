Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.