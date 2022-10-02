Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,142 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 2.5 %

FDX opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.