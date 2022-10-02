Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

AMGN stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

