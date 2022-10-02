Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up 1.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Houlihan Lokey worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $11,803,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $7,053,000.

HLI opened at $75.38 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

