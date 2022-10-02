Whole Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $183,208.00 (NODE)

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Whole Network has a market cap of $250,009.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network launched on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whole Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whole Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whole Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

