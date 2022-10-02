Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PAI Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

