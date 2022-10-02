Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

WAL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 652,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,034. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $64.71 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

