WeStarter Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (WAR)

WeStarter (WAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. WeStarter has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One WeStarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WeStarter

WeStarter (CRYPTO:WAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeStarter is www.westarter.org/#.

WeStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter is a token distribution platform based on the Heco network, the Huobi eco chain. By virtue of innovative produces and sufficient resources, it supports transactions of multiple types of assets and connects with both primary and secondary markets, which make WeStarter an accelerator for DeFi projects. WeStarter platform supports token distribution of cross-chain assets and continues to explore the connection with other fields, such as STO and NFT assets so to provide a variety of distribution choices for both developers and investors.”

