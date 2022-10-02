Wells Fargo & Company Trims Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Target Price to $38.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

