Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of SLM by 9.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SLM by 97.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 7.4% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.